Emercoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,221.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $26,221.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,136,498 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

