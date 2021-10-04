ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.64 ($16.05).

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €11.36 ($13.36) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $719.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

