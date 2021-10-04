Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 47.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $229.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

