Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.94

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 10994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

