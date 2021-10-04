Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,290 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,426 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $111,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 651.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 447,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,182.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

