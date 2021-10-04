Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.04 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

