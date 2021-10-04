Edgewood Management LLC Sells 879,671 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,455,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 879,671 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 5.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,940,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $14.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The company has a market capitalization of $924.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

