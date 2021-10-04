Edgewood Management LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Edgewood Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.