Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.54

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $18.11. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,290 shares of company stock worth $905,977.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $74,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

