Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.07. 88,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,130. The firm has a market cap of $202.22 million, a PE ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

