Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.95. 1,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,795. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

