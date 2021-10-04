Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group (TSE:CGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE CGY traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$53.27 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The company has a market cap of C$699.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$71,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$405,872.40. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$130,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,678,003.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $710,375.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

