Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 348,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,906. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

