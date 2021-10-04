Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.87. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

