East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.