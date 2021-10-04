Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DYAI opened at $5.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 536.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.