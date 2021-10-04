Dusk Network (DUSK) One Day Volume Tops $1.62 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $76.87 million and $1.62 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.06 or 0.43328845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00287385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

