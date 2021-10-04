Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

