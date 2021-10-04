Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $217,891.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00141472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,990.70 or 0.99271512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.08 or 0.06806616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.