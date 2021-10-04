Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $$6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.