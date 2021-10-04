Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOL. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,217.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$54.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

