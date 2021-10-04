Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

