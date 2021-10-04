Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 215,355 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $247,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

