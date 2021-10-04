Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,152,608 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,966,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,152,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $228,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 78,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

