Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $219,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 246.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,989,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,649,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,034,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,160,000 after buying an additional 510,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.50 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

