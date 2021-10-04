Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847,351 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 249,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $237,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

