Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $260,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,432. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

