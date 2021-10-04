Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,393.55. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a market capitalization of £82.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

