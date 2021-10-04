DIA (DIA) Price Tops $1.66 on Top Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $68.93 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.63 or 0.08533463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00274368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00113565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

