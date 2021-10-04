DG Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

