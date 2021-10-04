DG Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 3.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,533,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after buying an additional 796,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 700.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,624,000 after buying an additional 711,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.56. 95,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $112.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

