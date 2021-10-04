Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price to $89.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30,670.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

