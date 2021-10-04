Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Shares of EVK opened at €26.92 ($31.67) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.02. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

