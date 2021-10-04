Deutsche Bank AG Sells 53,342 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,342 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Aramark worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Tobam grew its stake in Aramark by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 287,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 49.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

