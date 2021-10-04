Deutsche Bank AG Sells 289,816 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Ovintiv worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 708,680 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 255,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,314 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

