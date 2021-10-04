Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 784.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,258 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Oshkosh worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of OSK opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

