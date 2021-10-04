Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 29,717 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

