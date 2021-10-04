Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.71 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FirstService were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $182.52 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

