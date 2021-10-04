Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $127.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.26 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

