Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 68,604 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cree were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Cree by 25.8% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,823 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 100.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 113.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

