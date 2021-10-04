Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post $8.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.14 billion and the highest is $8.74 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $29.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.12 billion to $47.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $66,143,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.07. 523,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,157. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

