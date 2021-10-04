Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Up 151.7% in September

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBBJ opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

