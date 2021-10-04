Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $338.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a 200 day moving average of $363.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $215.02 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

