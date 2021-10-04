Davis R M Inc. Has $97.55 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,504 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

