DATx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $139,238.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. DATx has a total market cap of $719,243.99 and $139,238.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.20 or 0.08914701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00303400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00113245 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

