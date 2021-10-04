DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $2,623.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006919 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006614 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

