DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WW International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 200,972 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 3,181.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.