DA Davidson Lowers First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $1,000.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA stock opened at $862.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $315.75 and a 1 year high of $915.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $840.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 181.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.