CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $16.81 on Friday. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

