CSFB Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)

CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

